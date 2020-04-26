Mcbrown speaks on trending video knocking Mahama’s forehead

Actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has denied claims that she’s the lady in the trending video giving John Dramni Mahama knocks on the head on TV while Mahama was engaging his digital followers on COVID-19.

In a video trending on social media, a lady is seen giving John Dramani Mahama some knocks on his head while raining some unprintable words against the former President.

In the video, the lady was heard speaking Twi which is a native language and her words are transcribed to mean “leave our television for us so that we can watch our programme. You like blabbing about everything. Look at his face, this is not about elections so leave our TVs for us so we can continue to watch our programme,” the lady is heard saying while unleashing some venomic knock on the head of John Mahama on the television.

Some members of the National Democratic Congress have linked the video to Nana Ama Mcbrown and have called on well meaning Ghanaians to desist from patronizing anything brand associated to her and any programme she’s involved in.

But in a short disclaimer shared on her social media handles, the actress denied knowledge of the video indicating that she has much respect for John Dramani Mahama to do such a thing.

Her Disclaimer read “My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on various social media platforms in which a female figure, which some claim erroneously and strangely to be me, can be seen under the cloak of darkness, knocking the head of the image of Former President John Mahama on the screen of a TV during his Digital Convesation with Ghanaians last Thursday.

I hereby distance myself from that video and unequivocally state that I am not the woman in the video, and there is no way will I ever behave in such a reprehensible manner towards the Former President of Ghana whom I hold in high respect, or indeed any other person.

By way of emphasis,I would like to entreat the general public, the media and most importantly my fans to disregard it”.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

