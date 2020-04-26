Photos: Meet Kim Yo Jong, The Favorite Person To Take Over North Korea From Kim Jong Un

Meet Princess Kim Yo Jong the Younger Sister Of North Korean President Kim Jong Un.

She is the Next poweful person in the Country And Also the only person that can question The Supreme Leader’s Decision.

At just 27 Years She was elected into the Supreme People’s Assembly – the country’s Parliament.

The president his senior brother is very fond of her and their late Father Have been grooming her for leadership since she was 12.

With rumours of her brother Kim Jong Un being unwell.

She might become the next leader of North Korea .

Does she look like a nice person?











