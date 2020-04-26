SAD: Identical twin sisters die of Coronavirus three days apart -[PHOTOS]

The twin sister of a nurse who died of Coronavirus has also died just three days after her twin sister died.

Emma Davis, 37, also a former nurse, died at Southampton General Hospital on Friday, just three days after the death of identical twin Katy, who worked as a paediatric nurse at the same hospital.

Her death occurred hours after posting a tribute to her late twin sister.

Their sister Zoe confirmed the deaths as she revealed the twins were unwell and suffering from underlying health conditions for a while.



‘They always said they had come into the world together and would go out together as well,’ she told the BBC. There are no words to describe how special they were.’

Katy’s colleagues at Southampton Children’s Hospital, where she worked as the child health risk and patient safety lead, have now paid tribute to her.

Paediatrician Kate Pryde said to BBC: ‘Katy was so passionate about reducing harm and putting our patients first. I had my eye-shadow on for her this evening.. Rest easy Katy.’

Paediatric senior Sarah Chittock said: ‘Dearest Katy, what an inspirational nurse and young lady. Would go out of her way to help others.

‘Katy always wore a smile and the most wonderful sparkly eye shadow. Your memory will continue to sparkle in the children’s hospital.’

May their souls rest in peace.

