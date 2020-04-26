REVEALED: Here is Why Kennedy Agyapong striping ‘fake’ Ghanaian Pastors naked

Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says he’s decided to expose fake Ghanaian Pastors because they have encouraged laziness amongst Africans just to exploit them, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The NPP firebrand has for the past weeks been on the case of Pastors in Ghana promising to strip them naked . He set off his journey with an exposé on Prophet Badu Kobi who later came in to apologize.

He later turned his radar on Obinim founder and leader of International God’s Way Church Bishop Daniel Obinim serializing his scandals among other things

The Lawmaker has since exposed his ‘lies and deceit’ to the public and the fact that although he should wrestle promiscuity among members of his Church, he’s rather promoting the foul act by sleeping with women in his Church and those who come to him for help.

Speaking in an interview in a video MyNewsGh.com sighted on social media, Kennedy Agyapong mentioned that he’s coming for Pastors in Ghana because they lie to their followers and have capitalized on African’s obsession for religion to defraud them over the years.

He said these Pastors use make-believes to get people to their Church and are made to pay unnecessary monies to these Pastors while they grow poor.

Kennedy Agyapong noted that 80% of people parading themselves as Pastors are fake people and fraudsters and therefore there is the need to expose them to save a lot of people from falling for their scams.

“I am exposing them because they are causing a lot of havoc not only in Ghana but Africa in general. These Pastors have made people lazy because they’re made to believe that whatever they want with prayer and no work, God will do it for them. These Pastors take the little monies people have from them. They take collection and cap it tithe. They tell them they have things for deliverance but all these things are not true,” the Assin Central MP said.

He said all the people who have brought him evidence of Obinim’s fake antics have said they fear for their lives because they’ve been indoctrinated not to challenge or expose him but for him he’s aware that Obinim has no power and therefore cannot do anything to him.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY