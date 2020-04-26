Adenta: Convicted prisoner, 5 others test positive for coronavirus

A convicted prisoner and Five (5) out of Twenty-Seven (27) persons who were arrested by the Adenta police for violating the restriction order have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, MyNewsGh.com reports.

According to police sources available to this portal, the three women and three men respectively whose samples were taken and test conducted confirmed they were carrying the virus though showed no visible signs and symptoms.

The suspects were put before court and screened among others on the orders of the court for the COVID-19 virus according officials of the Adenta Police.

Meanwhile one Dr Otu Nyako and his team from Police Hospital has since visited the Adenta Police Station for assessment and interacted with the Adenta COVID-19 Health Team

The team also screened and took samples from 15 inmates already in cells who had contact with the affected persons as well as 20 policemen for further action.

As of April 26, 2020, the total number of cases jumped to 1,550 as against the previous number which was 1,279.

Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern Regions are the hardest hit with high number of infections.

The Ghana Health Service Data indicated that 84% of the COVID-19 infected people are people without travel history while 16% of the people are people with travel history.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

