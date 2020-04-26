Alleged Thief who tried to escape through the roof of a building gets stuck as angry residents surround the building with weapons -[VIDEO/PHOTOS]

An alleged thief who tried to rob a yet-to-be-disclosed community in Nigeria got the shock of his life after he got surrounded by angry residents.

According to a video that went viral on social media, the alleged thief climbed to the top of a roof while trying to escape the angry residents who were ready to brutalize him.

In the video, the thief could be spotted moving helplessly around the roof while the angry crowd hurled stones at him.

Watch the video below;

