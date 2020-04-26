Coronavirus: 271 new cases recorded in Ghana, one more person dies-[Regional Breakdown]

Ghana has recorded an additional 271 cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the country’s total positive cases to 1550.

One more person has also died according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

The death toll now stands at 11 with 155 persons recovering from the disease.

The recoveries represent approximately 10 percent of Ghana’s total case count as of April 26.

The Ghana Health Service data analysis also reveal that 62 percent of infected persons in Ghana are male while 38 percent are female.

The data also reveal that only 16 percent of infected persons have a travel history with a staggering 84 percent having no clear history of travel.

Regional breakdown:

*Greater Accra Region – 1,347

*Ashanti Region – 69

*Eastern Region – 57

*Oti Region – 17

*Central Region – 17

*Northern Region – 13

*Volta Region – 10

*Upper West Region – 8

*Upper East Region – 8

*North East Region – 2

*Western Region – 1

*Western North Region – 1

Source: ghanaweb.com

