You Are Doomed: You Can’t Do This In The Ashanti Region – Maurice Ampaw Tells Ga Chief

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has told Nii Tetteh Otu II the chief of Kpone that, he would not have even thought of snubbing the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo if he was a chief in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on Wuntumi television, lawyer Maurice Ampaw lambasted the Ga chief for bringing a disgrace to his community. He questioned the locus of the chief who rules less that a thousand population to walk out on Akufo Addo and Pamper John Mahama.

He says, Kpone Katamanso is a poor community which flood whenever if rains and the thought of their chief to even disrespect Akufo Addo shows the Community is doomed.

“You have reduced your stool. The president is the number one gentleman of the land. So, if you sit there in that you community which is full of hunger. The place even floods every day. Now you sit there and snub the president. How do you develop your area, and gain respect for your stool? What you reap is the same as you sow. People see the president and bows to show him respect. Nana Addo is the highest most respected gentleman of the land”.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw added that, the overlord of the Ashanti region Otumfuo Osei Tutu II shows a lot of respect to the President, how much more a mere community chief.

“Kpone is a typical village in Accra. Even Otumfour respect the President and you this small chief, your votes in the entire constituency is not even up to 10,000. I have never heard of his name in Ghana before. I even have a lot of respect than that chief. If we are talking about chiefs in Ghana, this is not a chief. Kpone is a poverty driven community. There is absolutely nothing there”. Lawyer Maurice Ampaw noted.

