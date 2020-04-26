Ghana extends ban on social gatherings for two more weeks

Ghana has extended a ban on social gatherings for another two weeks, effective the wee hours of Monday, April 26, 2020 to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The ban, introduced on March 15, for a 14-day period was renewed on April 13, 2020.

Speaking to the nation in a televised address, president Nana Akufo-Addo appealed to Ghanaians to “sacrifice” now in order to defeat the virus in the long run.

President Akufo-Addo declared the ban on all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Already, schools have been shut down across the country. Most market places are open however under strict social-distancing protocols and the presence of handwashing facilities.

Some local assemblies have moved in to close markets where traders flout the social distancing directives.

Below is the full address:

Source: Daily Mail GH

