(Photos) This Is One Of Mahama’s Project At Kumasi, Check It Out

Mahayana was also Ghana’s best presidents when ranked. He was overthrown by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on December 7th 2016.

He is the current flag bearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to battle for this year’s elections on December 7th. The NDC led by the former president are eager to grab their seat back and rule the nation once again.

Mahama indeed was good and can be regarded as one of the best presidents in the nation. He was a noble and loyal president who ruled the nation for four years as a President and also four years as a Vice president under the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.

Mahama constructed the Rattray Park in Kumasi. This Rattray Park is purposed for giving people a healthier lifestyle. It’s has a 420,000 square metre acoustic dancing fountain.

There are other certain parts in it which includes the Wi-Fi connectivity, a gym, a golf and many more.

