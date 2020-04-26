Gossip • News Coronavirus: Existing measures should be maintained – Akufo-Addo 1 hour ago1 Min Read Webby Add Comment Share This! FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President Akufo-Addo says existing measures laid down to combat the novel Coronavirus should be maintained. -More soon- FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn You may also like Gossip • News Prominent professor dies amid panic over mysterious deaths 1 hour ago Gossip • News • World News Coronavirus: Nigerian lawyers sue China for $200b 1 hour ago Gossip • News 7 arrested for scrambling of Tema daylight robbery booty 2 hours ago Add Comment Click here to post a comment Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Ghana extends ban on social gatherings for two more weeks LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo’s 8th address on measures taken to combat coronavirus -WATCH HERE Comment Share This! FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn Topics Actors6 Africa127 Akumaa Mama Zimbi30 All Movies6 Art7 Business5,195 Canada6 Country Profile60 Crime3,550 Cultural23 Design3 Drama149 Education1,268 Entertainment8,339 Family Activities23 FAQ92 Fashion244 Food & Drinks25 Gadgets8 Ghana228 Ghana Articles87 Ghana Foods39 Gossip2,976 Headlines11,555 Health1,451 Hotels3 Industrial14 Interior9 Interiors13 Jokes945 Latest News673 Leaked Photo117 Leaked Videos150 Lifestyle790 Mobile and Phones13 Motivation72 Movies6,087 MP31,737 Music Videos73 News180,850 News Videos36 Nigeria News287 Nigerian Movies223 Odd News1,104 Offices6 People & Places2 Photos975 Politics16,228 Profiles525 Racing8 Recipes63 Recommended125 Religion500 Restaurants and bars6 Retail6 Romance22 Soccer25 Sports27,909 Street fashion8 Tech & Gadget18 Technology558 Trailers23 Travel110 Twi Movies Online144 UK4,631 UK News28 Uncategorized95 USA3,417 USA News2,000 Videos733 Viral Videos191 Vogue9 Women4 World News100,823 Featured Gossip • News Ghana extends ban on social gatherings for two more weeks Gossip • News LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo’s 8th address on measures taken to combat coronavirus -WATCH HERE Gossip • News Prominent professor dies amid panic over mysterious deaths Gossip • News • World News Coronavirus: Nigerian lawyers sue China for $200b Gossip • News 7 arrested for scrambling of Tema daylight robbery booty
