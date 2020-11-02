Meet Tariq Nii-Lante Lamptey. The 20 year Ghanaian born who scored against Tottenham in the EPL.

Primarily playing as a Right Wing Back, he has secured his place in the first 11 of Brighton and Hove Albion, making seven appearances in all EPL matches of his club so far in the 2020/ 2021 football season and making 3 with a goal to his name so far this season.

His name is Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey. Tariq is an English professional footballer. He’s a full-back blessed with pace and great athleticism. He was born on 30th September 2000 (20 years of age) in Hillingdon, Greater London and one amazing thing about him is he was born to Ghanaian parents.

He rose through the ranks of Chelsea’s academy , joining the youth side of the club at an early age of 8. Lamptey rose through the ranks of the Chelsea academy and was extremely successful during his academy days.

He had his first senior appearance under the current manager of Chelsea Frank Lampard and imppresed so much that he had a total of three first-team appearances for the season as a young player.

Lamptey came on as a sub for Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League which subsequently saw him make two more appearances for Chelsea.

In the 2020/2021 season, Lamptey has penned a contract to play for Brighton & Hove Albion instead of Chelsea after after he weighed his chances of being in Lampard’s squad.

He first had his name on the assit list against Chelsea in his team’s (Brighton & Hove Albion) opening EPL game for the season.

Since then, he has impressed in all subsequent matches adding 2 more assists to his name and a goal against José Mourinho’s Tottenham despite his team being defeated by 2 goals to 1.

Lamptey has become a subject of discussion among Ghanaian football fans who would fancy the young lad play for Ghana, the country of origin of his parents others than play for the Three Lions of England, where he was born.

This fantasy of Ghanians football fan seing Lamptey wear the Black Star’s can only come into reality if the GFA acts fast.

Content created and supplied by: Abrantie22 (via Opera News )