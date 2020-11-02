I am not a defensive midfielder – Pogba slams Ole after giving away “stupid” penalty

Manchester United have lost their third match of the season with a low performance against North London side, Arsenal.
The Red Devils came into the match as the favourites after thrashing German side, RB Leipzig 5 goals to nil in the champions league. However, they were restricted to only two shots on target in the entire 90 minutes against Arsenal.
French International Paul Pogba who gave away a cheap penalty while tracking back to defend the ball has slammed coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is not a defensive midfielder. In the post match interview, the French star accepted blame for the penalty saying that “It was a stupid mistake”. However, he also believed that the game was lost due to some details that the team failed to comprehend. He said “I guess they are details. Details made us lost the game today and I am not best defensively in the box”.
Paul Pogba used to play the attacking role for Manchester United until the arrival of Bruno Fernandes. This has seen him limited to the defensive role or even being used as a substitute.
Do you think Pogba should play the attacking role rather than Bruno Fernandes?
Kindly comment, share and follow me for more updates.
Content created and supplied by: WillyCarol (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment