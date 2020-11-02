I am not a defensive midfielder – Pogba slams Ole after giving away “stupid” penalty

Manchester United have lost their third match of the season with a low performance against North London side, Arsenal.

The Red Devils came into the match as the favourites after thrashing German side, RB Leipzig 5 goals to nil in the champions league. However, they were restricted to only two shots on target in the entire 90 minutes against Arsenal.

French International Paul Pogba who gave away a cheap penalty while tracking back to defend the ball has slammed coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is not a defensive midfielder. In the post match interview, the French star accepted blame for the penalty saying that “It was a stupid mistake”. However, he also believed that the game was lost due to some details that the team failed to comprehend. He said “I guess they are details. Details made us lost the game today and I am not best defensively in the box”.

Paul Pogba used to play the attacking role for Manchester United until the arrival of Bruno Fernandes. This has seen him limited to the defensive role or even being used as a substitute.

Do you think Pogba should play the attacking role rather than Bruno Fernandes?

Content created and supplied by: WillyCarol (via Opera News )