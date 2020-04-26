Prominent professor dies amid panic over mysterious deaths

A Professor of mass communication at Bayero University in Kano, Balarabe Maikaba is dead.

The Professor is the sixth academic to have died in one week in the state. Recall LIB reported that there’s been increased mysterious deaths in the state in the last few days.

Burial prayer for the deceased was held by 4pm at his family house, near Plaza cinema, Fagge quarters in Kano city.

It is speculated that an unidentified ailment has been responsible for massive deaths recorded lately in Kano state, especially within Dala, Fagge, Tarauni, Nasarawa, Gwale, and Kano Municipal.

The Nation reported that prominent persons that died in Kano on Saturday April 25 include Prof Ibrahim Ayagi, Dr Musa Umar Gwarzo, Alhaji Dahiru Rabiu (former Grand Khadi), Musa Tijjani (Editor of Triumph Newspaper) and Adamu Isyaku Dal, who was a former Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board.

Others are Alhaji Salisu Lado, Hajiya Shamsiyya Mustapha, Hajiyaj Nene Umma, Alhaji Garba Sarki Fagge, Dr Nasiru Maikano Bichi, Secretary Student Affairs, North West University, Prof Aliyu Umar Dikko of Physiology Department, Bayero University Kano, and Ado Gwanja’s mother, among others.

