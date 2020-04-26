Coronavirus: Nigerian lawyers sue China for $200b

A group of Nigerian lawyers have filed a class action suit against China, following the adverse effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on Nigerians.
The lawyers who are demanding $200 billion as damages for the “loss of lives, economic strangulation, trauma, hardship, social disorientation, mental torture and disruption of normal daily existence of people in Nigeria”, said they have concluded pleadings for the class action against the Chinese government.
The lead counsel, Prof. Epiphany Azinge (SAN) who is a former Director-General of the Nigeria Institute of Legal Studies (NIALS) and a current member of the Commonwealth Arbitral Tribunal London, representing Nigeria and Africa, disclosed they’ve planned a two phase line of action.
Azinge said;
“The team of legal experts planned a two phase line of action-: first is with the federal high court of Nigeria and secondly to persuade the government of Federal Republic of Nigeria to institute a state action against the Peoples Republic of China at the International Court of Justice at the Hague
“The legal experts will be claiming damages to the tune of 200billion dollars the Chinese Government will be served through its Embassy in Nigeria.”
