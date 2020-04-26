Coronavirus: Nigerian lawyers sue China for $200b

A group of Nigerian lawyers have filed a class action suit against China, following the adverse effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on Nigerians.

The lawyers who are demanding $200 billion as damages for the “loss of lives, economic strangulation, trauma, hardship, social disorientation, mental torture and disruption of normal daily existence of people in Nigeria”, said they have concluded pleadings for the class action against the Chinese government.

The lead counsel, Prof. Epiphany Azinge (SAN) who is a former Director-General of the Nigeria Institute of Legal Studies (NIALS) and a current member of the Commonwealth Arbitral Tribunal London, representing Nigeria and Africa, disclosed they’ve planned a two phase line of action.

Azinge said;