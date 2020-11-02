Chelsea In Preparations To Negotiate And Sign 26 Years Old Forward

It has become increasingly difficult for Serie A champions Juventus to reach an agreement with Paulo Dybala on a new deal due to interest from Man United and Chelsea.
The Italian giants’ director Fabio Paratici recently announced that the reigning champions Serie A are negotiating a new contract with the 26-year-old soccer player and his existing terms must be finalized by June 2022.However,rumors about the Argentine forward’s future have gained momentum in recent weeks as Manchester United and Chelsea are not ready to reach an agreement.
A recent report said Real Madrid plans to offer Andrea Pirlo Vinicius Jr. and troubled playmaker Isco in hopes of landing Dibala at the Santiago Bernabeu.According to Calciomercato,the striker wants £5 million more a year, which is problematic for the Serie A giants who are currently unwilling to accept these demands.
Dybala has still not scored in three Serie A matches for the 2020-21 season.However,there is no doubt that he can improve any team in the world if he decides to leave Juve alongside Man United,Chelsea and Real Madrid in the near future to break the bank and secure their services.
Content created and supplied by: Pafekhai1 (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment