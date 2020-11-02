Chelsea In Preparations To Negotiate And Sign 26 Years Old Forward

It has become increasingly difficult for Serie A champions Juventus to reach an agreement with Paulo Dybala on a new deal due to interest from Man United and Chelsea.

The Italian giants’ director Fabio Paratici recently announced that the reigning champions Serie A are negotiating a new contract with the 26-year-old soccer player and his existing terms must be finalized by June 2022.However,rumors about the Argentine forward’s future have gained momentum in recent weeks as Manchester United and Chelsea are not ready to reach an agreement.

A recent report said Real Madrid plans to offer Andrea Pirlo Vinicius Jr. and troubled playmaker Isco in hopes of landing Dibala at the Santiago Bernabeu.According to Calciomercato,the striker wants £5 million more a year, which is problematic for the Serie A giants who are currently unwilling to accept these demands.

Dybala has still not scored in three Serie A matches for the 2020-21 season.However,there is no doubt that he can improve any team in the world if he decides to leave Juve alongside Man United,Chelsea and Real Madrid in the near future to break the bank and secure their services.

