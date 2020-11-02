Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player after 50 years to achieve a stunning record

Cristiano Ronaldo the Juventus and Portuguese international has once again written his name in the history books.
Cristiano Ronaldo recovered from the novel corona virus just yesterday and was included in the squad to face spezia.He came on as a substitute in the second half,he was absolutely outstanding and exceptional when he was substituted inside the game.He scored and an impressive goal in the 59th minute to give juventus the lead in the game ,then converted a wonderful spot kick in the Dying minutes of the game to extend juventus’ lead.
In doing so Ronaldo is the first juventus player to come in as a substitute and score two goals in just the space 20 minutes since Franco causio in the 1970/1971 season.
The game ended 4-1 in favor of juventus ,this is a nice way of welcoming himself back onto the pitch, he has shown that he is indeed the greatest of all time.
