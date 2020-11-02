Edouard Mendy faces his former club Stade Rennes in the UCL at the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea hosts French side Stade Rennes at the favourite Stamford Bridge in the third fixture of the UCL group stages.

Edouard Mendy made the move from France to join his new club Chelsea in the summer transfer window. He has since not looked back.

He has produced stunning performances and has earned himself two man of the match awards in his short spell this season.

Edouard Mendy is main the reason behind Chelsea’s solidity at the back and has kept five clean sheets in the six matches he has featured in.

Chelsea leads the UCL group tied on points with Sevilla followed by Stade Rennes in third with one point and Krasnodar in the fourth position. The French side can not be underestimated as they have in their ranks some young talented players.

Chelsea however are the clear favourites considering the form form they found themselves in. Chelsea cannot afford to slip against Rennes as a slip will hand Sevilla an advantage to tip the group.

Frank Lampard and his men needs to keep the momentum they have gathered so far going into this match. We are expecting a sumptuous display from the boys and should be an easy win for the high flying Blues.

Content created and supplied by: Kwameodey7 (via Opera News )