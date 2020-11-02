Gunners fans must be patient and give Thomas a season to settle and for team to be built around him

Proudly Ghanaian: But gunners fans must be patient and give Thomas a season to settle and for a team to be built around him!

quawka described Thomas in the following way!

“An absolute Rolls Royce of a midfielder who cruised around the Old Trafford pitch knowing he was better than everyone else out there. Won possession a game-high 11 times (including 4 tackles), made a team-high 79 touches, completed a game-high 3 dribbles (after attempting 4) and completed a game-high 93% of his (57) passes.

“When you watch a player live, that’s when you can judge a player. The more I watch him, the more I wish he was in the Man Utd midfielder,” said Roy Keane, of Thomas. “I think this kid as got a chance of matching what Patrick [Vieira] used to do. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s aggressive and he likes to pass it forward.” And watching this game you cannot argue with the Irishman.

Thomas Partey is the world-class midfield general that the Gunners have been crying out for, and we saw that for every second of today’s match. Their best midfielder for a decade. No United player could get near him with the ball and very few could get by him when he didn’t have it. Sublime. Sorry Granit, move aside Dani, Thomas The Titan is here to run the show.”

