Bawumia Joins COVID-19 Youth Campaign

In a video message posted on his Twitter page, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia entreated the youth to adhere strictly to the hygiene and safety protocols such as frequently washing their hands with soap under running water, use of alcohol-based sanitizers, observing two-metre social distancing, and avoiding handshakes.

He made reference to the mode of transmission of the virus such as human-to-human, which could be done through droplets from infected persons.

“The young people should not have false sense of security that they are almost immortal, and the virus cannot attack them,” he said.

“The virus is an equal opportunity attacker, it attacks everybody whether old or young, rich or poor.”

Making reference to the demographic spread of the virus in Ghana, the Vice President said the majority of the people affected were those below 44 years and, thus, advised the youth to exercise caution to avoid contracting the pathogen, adding; “Ghana needs you for the future”.

Ghana’s confirmed case count is now 1,550 with 155 recoveries and 11 deaths as of Sunday, April 26.

—GNA