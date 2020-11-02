Beyoncé owns 80 000 bees

Beyoncé keeps “around 80 000 bees” at her home, which she uses to make “hundreds of jars of honey a year”.

The 39-year-old singer has revealed she has two large beehives on her property, which she uses to make “hundreds of jars of honey a year”.

Beyoncé said she got into beekeeping when she discovered her two daughters – Blue Ivy, eight, and Rumi, three – both have “terrible allergies”, and found that honey has “countless healing properties” that could help them overcome their symptoms.

She said: “I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I’ve had them at my house for a while now.

“I have around 80 000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year.