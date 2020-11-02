Office Of The Special Prosecutor Press Release On Completion Of Agyapa Royalties Anti-Corruption Assessment

Report on the analysis of the Risk of Corruption and Anti­ Corruption Assessment of the processes leading up to the request for approval and approval of the Transaction Agreements and Tax exemptions granted thereunder in relation to the Gold Royalties Monetisation Transaction under the Minerals Income Investment Fund Act, 2018 (ACT 978) and other related matters thereto.

The Special Prosecutor decided on 10th September 2020 to invoke the mandate of this Office pursuant to Sections 2(c ), 4, 29, 69, and 73 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and Regulation 31 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, (L. I. 2374) enjoining the Office to execute the object of prevention of corruption in addition to investigating and prosecuting corruption and corruption-related offences. This Office, therefore, decided to make a request to Parliament to be provided with information and documents related to or in connection with the approval by Parliament of the Agyapa Royalties Transactions on 14th August 2020 to assist this Office execute its prevention of corruption mandate.

The analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment was completed and signed by the Special Prosecutor on 15th October 2020. The Special Prosecutor in letter with reference nu_mber OSP/SCR/20/12/20 dated 16th October 2020 conveyed the conclusions and observations of the anti-corruption assessment to H. E. the President and the Hon. Minister of Finance as a matter of courtesy before informing the public.

Two weeks is more than too long for this Office to continue withholding the announcement of the completion of its sixty-four (64) page report to the public. It is important that this Office has the freedom to discharge its anti-corruption mandate and keep the public informed. I have, therefore, decided to bring the facts of the conclusion of the anti-corruption assessment of the Agyapa Royalties Transactions by this Office to the attention of the public and to avoid the continued speculations on this matter.

Signed

Martin A.B.K. Amidu

Special Prosecutor

Download PDF: [1122020100227-0f72ylkxws-agyapa-press-release-final-_-2nd-november-2020.pdf]