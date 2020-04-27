Akufo-Addo’s Norway ‘tour’ brought Coronavirus to Ghana – Sammy Gyamfi explains

National Communication Officer of the largest Opposition Party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi is pointing fingers at President Akufo-Addo for being the one who brought coronavirus to Ghana by his ‘tour’ of Norway at a time the virus was all over Europe.

Speaking in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Adom TV Friday, the vociferous NDC communicator said President Akufo-Addo’s trip to Norway against the “wise advice” from the opposition is what brought the virus to Ghana.

According to him, the Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana who was part of the trip and caught the virus was with President Akufo-Addo during the trip. He disclosed that the virus was in Ghana long before the Ghanaian Health authorities realized.

“The sickness actually started in December 2019. That is why it called Covid-19. It entered Europe on 21st January 2020. After one month, it was causing destruction and killing people. Thousands had died in China and countries started put in measures to protect their borders and to manage it. That was the time Akufo-Addo said he was going to travel instead of protecting us here.” Sammy Gyamfi told Nana Yaa Brefo.

According to him, “the decisions we should have taken from the very beginning we didn’t take it”.

“That Switzerland, Norway trip was not even to bring development to Ghana. Akufo-Addo went for tour, site-seeing. He went to Switzerland and from there he went to Norway when the sickness was all over Europe. One week after he came back, we realized that the disease has come here and we realized that one of the two people who had the disease was with Akufo-Addo on the trip. The person was the Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana. Then we started advising Akufo-Addo to close borders but he didn’t listen. Even a prominent pastor like Dag Heward Mills advised but he didn’t listen. We sat down for people to bring the disease here.”

Saamy Gyamfi said the Covid-19 is all over Ghana now because President Akufo-Addo’s partial lockdown of Ghana was poorly done giving 48 hours to people to leave Accra which was the epicenter.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

