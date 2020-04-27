Ivorian FA Elections: Why ex-players refused to vote for Didier Drogba

Former Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba’s bid to become the next head of the Ivorian Football Federation took a massive hit after he secured zero votes from members of the Association of Former Ivorian Footballers.

Of the 14 members in the Association, 11 voted for his rival, league president Sory Diabate, while three persons abstained.

The third candidate, the current Vice President, Idriss Diallo also got no votes from the ex-players.

The results of the election, which was done via video conferencing, has reportedly sparked a massive debate in the Ivory Coast, with many struggling to understand how Drogba, who had also been endorsed by 48 professional clubs in the country could be rejected by his fellow former professionals including Didier Zokora.

It has now emerged that the members of the Association of Old Players who were eligible to vote, were made up of former Ivorian players from the 80’s and 90’s, who still harbour spite for the affection the Drogba generation has received at their expense.

While the explanation generally makes sense, it still fails to explain why Zokora, who was deputy captain to Drogba, failed to vote for the former captain.

Members of the Former Players Association: Abdoulaye Traore, Oumar Ben Salah, Aka Kouame Basile, Soro Jean, Zezeto, Didier Zokora, Ibrahim Kone, Badra Siby Aliou, Youssouf Fofana, Beugre Yago Eugene, Didier Otokore, Fadel Keita, Kassi Kouadio Lucien, Alain Gouaméné

Drogba will hope to have better luck when members of the Active Footballers Association, the coaches, referees and the physios also cast their votes.

“I want to get more involved. I think more and more about it. I know Ivorian football, I have played in selection for years and I invested in Ivorian football lately,” Drogba recently said about his ambitions.

