Anloga Junction: Stonebwoy sacks his new Manager Weezy – Report

Entertainment pundit and events personality, Ricky Rick reports that Stonebwoy has parted ways with his new manager, Wisdom Edward Dzotsi known popularly Weezy.

According to Ricky Rick who is a known face in the entertainment industry in Ghana, Mr. Logic has since taken over some of the managerial roles after the exit.

This exit comes a few months after Stonebwoy parted ways with his longest serving Manager, Blakk Cedi for reasons best known to both of them.

Stonebwoy released his forth studio album on Friday.

The album which is christened “Anloga Junction” has some great features prominent amongst them is the one with Keri Hilson.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

