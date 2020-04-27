COVID-19: 17 cases in Oti detected from illegal passengers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that all 17 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus which have been recorded in the Oti Region were detected from passengers who were attempting to illegally enter the region from Accra during the period on the lockdown.

The President in his eighth Coronavirus update said the passengers were among a total of 67 passengers who were nabbed by the Immigration Service and other security personnel near Nkwanta.

He said: “The 17 cases in Oti were the result of interceptions near Nkwanta by officers of the Immigration Service and other security personnel of 2 cargo vehicles that had onboard a total of 67 passengers, who were illegally entering the Region from Accra during the period of the lockdown’, and all of whom were tested, with 17 proving positive”.

The President also warned Ghanaian citizens against aiding some West African nationals to enter the country despite the closure of the borders.

He said: “Unhappily, there continues to be the worrying news of a few Ghanaians aiding some West African nationals to enter our country illegally, despite the closure of our borders. Even more disturbing is the fact that several of the West Africans, who have been arrested, have later tested positive for the virus. These are unpatriotic acts, and must stop.

“We cannot continue to allow a few persons, who are motivated by their own selfish, money-making interests, to endanger the lives of the rest of the population. Not only will persons who enter our country illegally be strictly dealt with, but so will Ghanaians who facilitate their entry”.

Total confirmed cases in Ghana

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ghana is 1,550.

The Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Sunday, April 26, 2020, shows that 271 more persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus since last Friday (April 24, 2020).

Thee update indicates that 21 persons have recovered from the Coronavirus since last Friday, bringing Ghana’s total number of recoveries to 155 while there have been 11 deaths.

