Flood clears off newly constructed bridge at Chorkor

Residents of Chorkor heaved a sigh of relief after Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful constructed what she described as a floating bridge for the community three months ago.

During the ceremony, the minister assured residents not to be bothered about the bridge in rainy seasons as the floating bridge will automatically move up to pave way for rushing water above its level.

This Chemuenaa bridge connects residents of Chorkor and Shiabu which makes it easier for them to walk to and from various communities.

Last Sunday’s heavy rains had cleared the ‘unbreakable’ floating bridge leaving commuters stranded. This goes contrary to the MP’s assurance.

Chorkor residents who witnessed the event started shouting and making merry as they watched the flood carry the bridge away.

In the video captured by GhanaWeb camera, the flood carried along with some filth within the community, a situation that mostly results in the outbreak of cholera.

Source: ghanaweb.com

