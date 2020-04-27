‘1,000’ people attend crowded house party during Coronavirus pandemic In Chicago

Despite reports that Chicago is one of the worst-hit cities by the deadly Coronavirus in the US, a large number of people were reportedly filmed at a crowded house party in the City.

According to MTO, 1000 people attended the crowded house party which took place over the weekend on the city’s west side and many of them failed to maintain social distancing.

One of the partygoers told MTO News, “I’m not worried about [the coronavirus] . . . but if I didn’t have it before, I probably got it now. Oh well.”

In Chicago, over 40, 000 cases of Coronavirus and 1,874 deaths have been recorded.

The United States leads in Coronavirus cases and deaths globally. According to World Meters, there are 987,322 cases of Coronavirus and 55,415 deaths as at on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

SHARE THIS STORY