Jose Mourinho Names World’s Best Player -Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi

Tottenham’s Boss Jose Mourinho has snubbed two top football giants Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi to name another player as World’s best.

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine forward Lionel Messi are unarguably the best players on the planet currently as there have been unending debates between the two on who the best player is.

Tottenham Boss Jose Mourinho in naming his world best player snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to name Brazilian legend Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima who is widely known as Ronaldo as World’s best player.

Speaking in an interview with LiveScore,Mourinho indicated that although Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had longer careers,when it comes to talent and skills no player surpasses Brazilian Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo,El Fenomeno.Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers,they have remained at the top every day for 15 years.

However,if we are talking strictly about talent and skill,nobody surpasses Ronaldo.

When he was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson,I realised that he was the best player I’d ever seen take to the field.

Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible,but the talent that 19-year-old-boy had was something incredible.” Jose Mourinho told Livescrore.

Prior to the emergence of Cristiano Ronado and Lionel Messi,Brazilian legend Ronaldo-the man with R9 on his boot cracked the whip.

Ronaldo won two world cup tophies and also won 2 Ballon D’or awards during his glittering career playing for Real Madrid and Barcleona.

Ronaldo hwoever,failed to win the Champions League trophy with any of the clubs he played for and along the way,the Brazilian legend’s career came to an end with serious knee injuries.

