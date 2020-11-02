Men deserve to be spoiled too- Efia Odo to the ladies

Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo is dropping some gems to the ladies on how treat their men.

According to her, although women are always on the receiving end when it comes to relationships, men deserve to be spoiled too.

In a recent Twitter post, she wrote;

“Ladies should learn to buy gifts for their man once In a while. Everyone likes to be pampered. Even if it’s filing his tank or buying him new boxers.”

Gents do you agree with her?

See her post below:

— EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) November 2, 2020