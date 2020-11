Award-winning Ghanaian musician Edem has been forced to cancel his annual ‘EdemFest’ concert due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival which was scheduled for November 7th this year, has now been called off.

According to the rapper, the cancellation is due to the restrictions in the country as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Edemfest is a music festival organised annually by rapper Edem to celebrate his craft and also give opportunities to upcoming talents in the country.