Coronavirus: Restrictive measures to be lifted soon – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that his government is working on a comprehensive plan to soon lift the restrictions imposed to curtail the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.

The President imposed a lockdown down on Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi and contiguous districts were lifted last week.

However, a ban on public gathering has remained in force for more than one month.

In his 8th address to the nation on the measure taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Sunday night, President Akufo Addo stated that the nation has made modest gains in the fight against the virus, which makes it necessary to ease the restriction.

“I should be outlining shortly the path for bringing the restrictive measures systematically to an end and defining the basket of measures for the revival and growth of our national economy. We have to own our future.”

Meanwhile, the President has extended the ban on public gatherings by two weeks.

Source: Kasapa FM

SHARE THIS STORY