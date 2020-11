Afro-soul musician Verony has released the music video of her single ‘Ecstasy’ which features O.V.

The former Vodafone Icons and MTN Hitmaker contestant who made her entry into Ghana’s music scene two years ago have been building her brand with strategic collaborations.

The soulful ‘Ecstasy’ employs O.V’s strong rap lines creating a sensual sound which talks about love and passion.

Watch the music video which was directed by Windows GH below.

[embedded content]