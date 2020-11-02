Citi News’ Pius Amihere Eduku Goes Home On November 28

Citi News’ Pius Amihere Eduku will be laid to rest on Saturday November 28.

A funeral service will be held at the Lashibi Funeral Home in Accra before his internment.

The late Pius Amihere Eduku passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 after battling ill-health for a while.

Before his unfortunate demise, he was a broadcast journalist with Citi FM/Citi TV and served on the Business Desk.

He was loved for his passion and commitment to work and meticulousness.

He joined the Citi brand in 2015 as a national service person and remained a staff until his demise.

Pius worked with the Online Department of the station before joining the Business Desk.

He was a producer of the Citi Business Edition, which airs on Fridays on the Citi Breakfast Show and covered many business stories including the financial sector clean up, sittings of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana and various industries like manufacturing, real estate and agribusiness.

He will be sorely missed by the Citi Family and our audience.

