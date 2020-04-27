Tsremati residents defy social distancing to protest over ‘killer’ roads

Residents of Tsremati Yoyim, a farming community in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region, have defied the ban on public gathering and social distancing directive by demonstrating over the poor roads in the community which they say is affecting agriculture activities in the area.

The residents say the poor roads in the community have also affected the extension of electricity, healthcare and schools to the community.

The action of the peasant farmers was caused by the sudden death of a young girl who was critically ill in the community. The girl died while being rushed to the hospital on foot.

The girl Mavis Tetteh died while being carried at the back of some men in the community who were rushing her to the hospital through the deplorable mountainous route.

The deceased girl was suffering from severe abdominal pains. She has since been buried

Tei Evans, a resident told Starr News that, the girl died due lack of good roads to the community to facilitate emergency transportation to Hospital.

He said politicians continue to deceive the community on the construction of roads to link farming communities in the area to Nkurakan.

“This year, it will be war, no politician would be allowed to campaign in the community if they fail to construct the road to the area. Are we not Ghanaians? Why do you treat us like this? We have very fertile land here but we are unable to farm in commercial-scale because the produce will rot and your toil will be in vain. In this community, we don’t have road, no clinic, no school building no water, no electricity, why? ” Tei fumed.

Source: Starr FM

