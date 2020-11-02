Gov’t To Hold 7th Nation Building Updates On Tuesday

The Ministry of Information will tomorrow November 3, 2020 organize the 7th edition of the Nation Building Updates.

The program is under the theme: “Becoming West African’s Food Basket”.

The 7th edition commences at 10:00 am at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences and will be led by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The Minister will be expected to outline the gains made under the various government’s flagship agricultural interventions that seek to ensure food security in Ghana.

The session will be televised live on all major Television and Radio platforms across the nation. It will be streamed live also on all Ministry of Information’s social media handles.