Another news for NPP as Nigerian Prophet reveals an open vision he had about Nana Addo

A Nigerian Prophet who is called Joseph Okechukwu has also opened up on the 2020 general elections which is slated to come off on the 7th of December. In a live video broadcast on his Youtube Handle, Prophet Joseph Okechukwu disclosed that he was surprised to see what he saw about the president of Ghana since he had no idea about the politics of Ghana. He added that if the NPP has something to do about this election then they must do it to avoid any surprise in the 2020 general elections.

The man of God continued by saying that the lord opened his eyes and in the realms of the spirit and saw President Akufo Addo standing in the midst of two sections of groups who were pulling him backwards in the realms of the spirit. He added that the lord spoke to him in the vision that the two section of groups on the left and right side of Nana Addo are ancestral altars that has been established even before Akufo Addo became president. The altars are established to fight any president that ascends on the throne of Ghana.

As the two sections of group were pulling Nana Addo back i saw a pillar of light in front of Nana Addo which is God that stretched forth his hands and instructed Nana Addo to come to him and forget about the two sections of group that were on his left and right. Nana Addo couldn’t leave the two sections of people he was in their midst and for that matter he was stuck in the midst of them.

Prophet Joseph Okechukwu disclosed that God told him that Nana Addo is going to loose the 2020 general elections to the opposition party and it will be a surprise to Nana Addo. In the vision Nana Addo rejected the results since he never taught that he could loose the elections. The NPP party must arise and pray or else they are going to loose the 2020 general elections if they fail to arise spiritually and pray. Kindly leave your comments, share and follow us for more updates. Thank you.

Click on the link below and watch the video.

https://youtu.be/7MQ31CfzNoU

