How Dare You Cut A Call On Me; I Will Make Sure You Are Sacked – Kennedy Agyapong ‘Fires’

Assin Central Member of Parliament Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has expressed with shock that, a contractor in his constituency cut a call on him, when he sought to find out from him why he has abandoned a road project in his area.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong who was speaking in an interview during the official launch of his radio station in Assin (NAK Radio), indicated that all the roads in his constituency are in very bad shape. He opined that some of these contracts were awarded in 2017, and some of the contractors are his friends but they have all decided to leave the roads uncompleted.

“When it comes to road construction it looks like I’ve been cursed. All the contractors have abandoned the roads including my own friends. I don’t think it’s a sabotage, because I selected the roads from here with the DCE to Accra, and the contracts were given but, after four years, Brofeyedu to Akropong and Brakese, to Dompim Adiembra roads, have become a challenge.

First contract in 2017 was the Assin Fosu bypass. Four days ago, I was talking to the contractor and he cut my line, I called several times after that and he never picked my call. So such a contractor, I will make sure his contract is terminated and sacked from the road once and for all”. Kennedy Agyapong noted.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong added that, he will make sure the accounts of contractors are properly scrutinized before contracts are awarded to them in his constituency.

“The Dompim road, I know the Chinese contractor very well, but I will cancel the contract, because he is not working, I will tell the Ministry to cancel all those contracts and award them to another person. But next time I will make sure I look into their bank accounts before they are given the contracts. Look at the Fosu township road, this is a new contract, and the guy tell me he has no money”. Mr. Kennedy Agyapong angrily revealed.

