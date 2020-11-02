Meet the man who ‘caught’ Felix Kyakye campaigning in a lady’s roam at 5 am

In a video making waves in social media leaving many election observers gazing the outcome of this fresh onboard controversy, the leaker, who leaks the video is reportedly missing in action.
The leaker boldly chose to capture the scenes and reportedly challenged the trouble, former Deputy Information Minister under the National Democratic Congress in the John Dramani Mahama administration and currently the aspiring MP for Abura Asebu Kwamankese PC, Felix Owusu Kakye.
The NDC which is bearing brent of Mr. Felix Kakye’s alleged bonking of the young girl at 5 am has been Officially forceful with a statement as of now.
But currently based on some sources within the party, this below is a picture of the leaker.
Meanwhile, this is not first-time Ghanaian politicians have been caught pant down bonking with young girls.
The current National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah was caught early this year, in an alleged secret recording with a side chick.
Others including sensational Facebook influencer Queen Afia Schwar had their share of it as well.
