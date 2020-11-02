Meet Amakye Dede And His Beautiful Daughter

Highlife is a music genre that originated in present-day Ghana early in the 20th century, during its history as a colony of the British Empire. It uses the melodic and main rhythmic structures of traditional Akan music, but is played with Western instruments. Highlife is characterised by jazzy horns and multiple guitars which lead the band. Recently it has acquired an uptempo, synth-driven sound.

So many people in Ghana have shown love for high life since 1960. High life have been the best and have won many hearts of people which includes old age and younger. Today I present to you one of the high life legends Amakye Dede. The king himself.

Amakye Dede is one of the greatest high life musicians we have in the country. The legend is well know as Amakye Dede Sikani Abrantie. Ever since he came to the industry he have play many shows and have won hearts of many elders in the country. We crown him the king of high life. Also he’s stage performance is the best even though he’s old.

In this article I am to show you some pictures of Amakye Dede and his lovely daughter Jessica Dede and the pictures are as followed as said earlier;

