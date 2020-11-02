Sammy Gyamfi Sympathizes With Felix Ofosu Kwakye After The Facts Of His Video revealed

The whole truth and the fact of the matter is that, it’s an old video which happened in August 2019 at spintex road even before their parliamentary primaries.

The lady in the video is allegedly an NDC girl who gave Felix a space at their compound to keep some of his campaign items and in their spacious room to keep T- shirts and clothes which he has purchased for widows in her constituency.

The family members ( the man and the woman who took the video) are at longerhead with the lady because that very house is in contention and they believe the lady’s presence in the house does not allow them to sell the house at the blind side of her boyfriend who is living in Canada.

That there were other tenants in the house who saw Felix entering the room which door was ajar and attested to the lady’s boyfriend about the mischief of his family members.

Felix did not go the house alone but in the company of his driver.

That after the video you just watched the man has come to marry the lady and has taken her to Canada.

The man has even apologized to Felix for the disgraceful act of his family members. Therefore regards it to be an attention distractive video and don’t be confused.

Below is Sammy Gyamfi’s message to Felix OFosu Kwakye’s distractives

‘He is unshakable, impregnable and unbreakable. He is focused on winning the AAK seat for the NDC and nothing can stop him. Nothing can bring him down.

Stop wasting your time on frivolous issues that have no bearing on the living conditions of Ghanaians and focus on important national issues’.

Content created and supplied by: Wolibismark (via Opera News )