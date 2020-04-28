Border Closure: A minister is also a victim – Information Minister discloses

President Akufo-Addo on March 21, 2020, announced the closure of the country’s borders as a means of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though an official announcement was made public, there are still scores of Ghanaian nationals who travelled outside the country and could not return before the borders were closed.

A Ghanaian minister whose name has not yet been disclosed is one of such persons.

Interacting with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Monday, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the minister was on official duty but could not return before the announcement of the border closure.

In the entertainment arena, musicians like Sarkodie, Pappy Kojo, D-Black are among others affected by the closure.

Border Closure Extension

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the closure of Ghana’s borders for two more weeks.

The President announced this during his seventh address to the nation on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

