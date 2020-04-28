Woman tests positive for coronavirus after receiving lockdown escapees

There is fear and panic at Pabi, a farming community near Asamankese in the West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region after a 34-year-old woman tested positive for Coronavirus.

The woman has no travel history but Starr News has gathered that some three family members who fled from lockdown areas returned to the house where she lives some few weeks ago.

The mother of two on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, visited a CHPs compound in the community after she suddenly fell sick. she was referred to Asamankese Government Hospital where her sample was taken to Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research but was discharged home.

The result of the test which confirmed positive was released on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Health Officials at the West Akyem Municipal Health Directorate through the Assembly Member for Pabi Electoral Area, Gyampo Daniel, located the patient in the community with the result and communicated to her.

However, the patient has been asked to self-quarantine in the house as Health officials prepare an Isolation centre to admit her.

Samples of about 10 persons living in the house have been collected for testing.

Speaking to Starr News, the Assembly Member for the Area, Gyampo Daniel, told Starr News that the Municipal Health Emergency Response Committee has visited the community to sensitize residents on the preventive protocols and to remain calm.

The Eastern Region has the third-highest confirmed cases of 57, after Greater Accra and Ashanti who have recorded 1,347 and 69, respectively, as of Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Fanteakwa North, Denkyembour, Akuapem North, Lower Manya Krobo, Nsawam, are known districts in the Eastern Region that have recorded confirmed cases in the Eastern Region.

The national tally stands 1,550 with 155 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Source: Starr FM

SHARE THIS STORY