Lady Reveals Why She Stopped Sleeping With Men For Money -[Video]

Founder of Breakup or Makeup(BoM), Blessing Nkiruka Okoro aka Blessing CEO has revealed why she stopped sleeping with men for money.

Most young ladies in recent times are in the game of sleeping with men for money in order to cater to their needs or meet up with their lucrative lifestyles.

Some women end up sleeping with rich married men or rich old men who are popularly referred to as Sugar Daddies in exchange for money.

Blessing CEO in a recent video revealed that an experience she had with one of the rich men she was supposed to sleep with made her stop sleeping with men for money.

According to her, there is a price to pay when you sleep with a man for money rather than pleasure.

She narrated how a man spoke to her without respect because she was there to sleep with him in exchange for money.

Blessing CEO advised fellow ladies to desist from sleeping with men for money and focus on getting a man who will love and cherish them.

Watch the video below:

Blessing CEO reveals why she stopped sleeping with men for money pic.twitter.com/gvTvuQj1V4 — BrownGH (@brownghdotcom) April 28, 2020

