Obinim In Trouble Over Fake Miracle He Performed In His Church -WATCH VIDEO

Controversial clergyman, Bishop Daniel Obinim aka Angel Obinim who has more controversies than the number of salvation sermons has come under immense criticisms over a recent miracle he performed in his church-International God’s Way Church.

Bishop Daniel Obinim who is noted for his controversies, weird miracles and absurd doctrines incurred the wrath of Ghanaians on social media after he healed a supposedly ‘crippled man’ in an absurd manner.

In a video sighted by browngh.com, Bishop Obinim was seen performing a miracle on a man in a wheelchair but surprisingly before he commanded the man to stand up, the man had already gotten up from the wheel and started walking normally.

This has got Ghanaians doubting the miracle performed by Obinim as the majority concluded that the miracle was fake or staged.

Obinim lately has been in a heated altercation with the Member of Parliament(MP) Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong better known as Kennedy Agyapong.

The controversial politician has since been on the neck of Bishop Obinim as he dropped dirty secrets about the latter.

Kennedy Agyapong tagged Obinim as fake and went to the extent of mentioning the names of his side chicks which included most of his church members.

-BROWGH.COM

SHARE THIS STORY