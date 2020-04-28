JUST IN: Western Region records 8 new cases of COVID-19

The Western Region has recorded 8 new cases of COVID-19 bringing to 9 the total number of cases since its outbreak in Ghana over a month ago.

This was disclosed by the Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

He said six of the new cases are people with travel history as 5 of them came from Europe and one from Obuasi whiles the remaining figures are people without any travel history.

The new cases were recorded in Sekondi Takoradi and Enzema East he added and were detected through daily surveillance. The patients have since been allowed to self-quarantine.

“The early case we detected was a Chinese who owns a quarry so when we tested and he was positive, we quarantined 70 people at the quarry because they had enough space. Other contacts traced were isolated in hotels so we have space to for isolation,” he told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM.

On the National level, Ghana has recorded 1,550 with 155 recoveries whiles 11 people are dead.

Meanwhile, the President of Ghana, Akufo-Addo has promised to build 88 District hospitals and 6 Regional hospitals to augment the health sector in the country because the deadly virus has exposed how weak the healthcare system as weak.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

