Akufo-Addo’s 94 hospitals promise another ‘calculated lie’ for votes – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of Ghana’s biggest opposition party, NDC, Sammy Gyamfi says Akufo-Addo’s promise of building 94 hospitals within a year is another lie for votes.

President Akufo-Addo during his eighth update to the country on measures taken by the government to contain the virus in Ghana said the pandemic had exposed the country’s weak health care systems and there was therefore the need for government to boost infrastructure in the sector.

He promised his government was going to build 88 District Hospitals and 6 Regional Hospitals. Breaking down the numbers according to the regional distribution, the President said “It will mean ten (10) in Ashanti, nine (9) in Volta, nine (9) in Central, eight (8) in Eastern, seven (7) in Greater Accra, seven (7) in Upper East, five (5) in Northern, five (5) in Oti, five (5) in Upper West, five (5) in Bono, four (4) in Western North, four (4) in Western, three (3) in Ahafo, three (3) in Savannah, two (2) in Bono East, and two (2) in North East Regions”.

He said “Each of them will be a quality, standard-design, one hundredbed hospital, with accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers, and the intention is to complete them within a year. We have also put in place plans for the construction of six (6) new regional hospitals in the six (6) new regions, and the rehabilitation of the EffiaNkwanta Hospital, in Sekondi, which is the regional hospital of the Western Region. We are going to beef up our existing laboratories, and establish new ones across every region for testing. We will establish three (3) infectious disease control centres for each of the zones of our country, i.e. Coastal, Middle Belt and Northern, with the overall objective of setting up a Ghana Centre for Disease Control. The recent, tragic CSM outbreak, with over forty (40) deaths, has reaffirmed the need for ready access to such infectious disease control centres, even though, in our time, nobody should die of the disease”.

But reacting to the President’s promise, Sammy Gyamfi mentioned that “Prez Akufo-Addo’s latest promise to build 88 new District Hospitals and 6 Reg. Hospitals, is a deceptive rehash of one his many broken promises; a lie calculated for votes and not intended to be kept; and a tacit admission of failure, for which he must be voted out come 7-12-20”.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

