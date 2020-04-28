Education Minister Writes To Parents On What Gov’t Is Doing To Ensure Continuity In Education

Dear cherished parents/guardians,

In light of the developments regarding COVID-19, I would like to first say that our

thoughts are with those affected by the virus in Ghana and across the globe. Following school closures and various restrictions in the country to curtail the spread of the virus, my team and I empathise with how overwhelming it may be for you at home and I believe you have a deeper sense of appreciation of the enormous task that rests with schools and teachers.

I want to congratulate you for doing exceptionally well so far and encourage you to continue to make the safety and well-being of you and your family a top priority. As we closely monitor the evolving impact of this global pandemic, we are implementing various measures to ensure that children continue to learn while at home, and we hope that you can render them your utmost support while maintaining a safe environment for them to learn and thrive.

To that end, we have introduced a number of platforms, with more in development, to assist children in learning. For online, we have resources available for SHS students on iCampus Ghana which can be accessed at icampusgh.com using their BECE Index Number plus the last two digits of the year they wrote their BECE as their username. So, for SHS 3 students, add 17 to the end of their BECE index number, 18 for SHS 2 and 19 for SHS 1.

Additionally, the Ghana Learning TV is now available on free-to-air TV, as well as on DStv channel 315, GOtv channel 150 and Star Times channel 312. We are currently producing learning content for radio broadcast, soon to be available across the country.

The following steps may also come in handy in managing your child’s time and maximising study time.

1. Draw a simple timetable or schedule with breaks for rest, play or meals.

2. Give them simple tasks and assess them orally and correct them appropriately.

3. Encourage them to take on new healthy hobbies.

4. Incorporate physical education/exercise into your day-to-day activities to cope with

staying indoors for long periods.

5. Create a safe environment for children to learn and thrive and avoid overburdening them with chores.

6. Strengthen your relationship with your children’s schoolteachers and

administrators to receive ongoing support with learning at home.

In the meantime, we want to assure you that we will continue to do our best in delivering quality education to all children across the country. As we navigate through these challenging times, I am reminded of how fortunate we are to be part of this strong community that supports one another to accomplish great things. It is the power of this community that will propel us through this to better times.

On behalf of the Ministry of Education, I wish you and your loved ones health and safety and thank you for your continued support and partnership in educating the next generation of this country.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Minister for Education

