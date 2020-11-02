SA awaits US poll result with bated breath

Cape Town – The results of Tuesday’s election in the US will be significant for South Africa and in particular the Western Cape, according to security and Africa studies expert, Ntsikelelo Breakfast.

“The election will see either the incumbent president, Donald Trump and his inward-looking America first policies re-elected, or power will shift to the pro-globalisation and liberal former vice-president Joe Biden.

“The outcome of the US election is very important for us. Trump has been generally non-committal when it comes to Africa. Unlike his recent predecessors Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton, he has not even bothered to visit Africa himself.

“In South Africa we only felt his presence when he tweeted about land issues a few years ago. Trump’s domestic and international policy has been one of protectionism in trade and his trade wars with China have hurt us, affecting the rand and our GDP.”

Acting consul-general at the US Consulate in Cape Town, Will Stevens, said: “Trade between the US and the Western Cape is robust, reciprocal, and growing. In fact, the US is the top foreign direct investor in the Western Cape.