“Heal one COVID-19 patient and get $1000” – Witches dare Apostle Suleman

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AFAW) has challenged Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries to heal one COVID-19 patient and get a thousand US dollars from the group.

DailyPost reported that the founder of the Nigerian Humanist Movement, Leo Igwe, said the group is challenging Suleman to heal, not two or three persons, not ten or fifteen patients, but just one person with the viral infection and he would be rewarded with a thousand dollars.

This is the coming days after Apostle Suleiman pleaded with the Federal government to allow pastors with the gift of healing to visit the isolation centers to heal COVID-19 patients.

SHARE THIS STORY